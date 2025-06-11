Are police winning the war on Gender-Based Violence?

Despite the challenges, police reported a strong showing in training and enforcement efforts.

While nearly 100 police stations in the country still lack a dedicated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) desk, the South African Police Service (Saps) has exceeded several of its performance targets in the fight against gender-based crimes.

GBV remains a crisis in South Africa, with alarming rates of women and children falling victim, often at the hands of those closest to them.

On Wednesday, Saps briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police on its Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Action Plan.

The plan, finalised on 15 January 2025, is aligned with the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF and the term of the Seventh Administration (2025–2029), with an evaluation scheduled for 2028/29.

Improving Services

Despite the challenges, police reported a strong showing in training and enforcement efforts.

“From 1 April 2024 to 31 December 2025, 8 069 members received proactive GBV training, while 19 263 received reactive training, far exceeding the targets of 4 727 and 11,983 respectively,” the police said in their presentation.

Of the country’s 1 165 police stations, 1 070 have designated victim-friendly rooms (VFRs), leaving 95 stations to rely on alternative spaces.

“We completed 18 VFRs during the 2024/25 financial year and plan to add another seven in the current year,” Saps told MPs.

All provinces scored 100% in meeting the performance criteria for victim-friendly services, offering some reassurance that victims are receiving adequate care where facilities are available.

Investigation and Response

Saps reported a detection rate of 69.84% for crimes against women (above the 68.13% target) and 63.32% for crimes against children (exceeding the 61.99% target).

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit also grew by 164 members over the past year.

First responders have been trained in sexual offences (1 509 officers) and crime scene response (855 officers), strengthening frontline support.

Room for Improvement

However, the management of service complaints still has gaps.

“Out of 223 GBVF-related complaints received, only 175 (78.5%) were finalised within the 14-working-day window,” the report noted.

Saps is also participating in intersectoral efforts to monitor femicide and is contributing monthly reports to the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities.

“Action plans will be reviewed annually between February and March to incorporate emerging priorities,” police said, as they reaffirmed their commitment to ending GBV and femicide.

