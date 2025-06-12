Pakistani national spaza shop owner arrested in murder case of 14-year-old Likhona Fose

Fose’s mutilated body was discovered in an empty field on 1 June 2025.

Another suspect linked to the murder of Likhona Fose has been arrested.

The City of Joburg Public Safety Department on Wednesday confirmed that another suspect had been handcuffed in the murder case of the 14-year-old.

According to the office, the suspect has been identified as a Pakistani national spaza shop owner.

New suspect

It is understood that the arrest took place following the chaos that erupted earlier when the shop was looted.

“A New suspect, a Pakistani spaza shop owner in Durban Deep, has been identified and arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose. Another suspect claims to have been instructed by this individual to commit the crime.

“The area is experiencing heightened tensions, with the shop being looted. The JMPD has deployed units to the area to secure and prevent further violence,” the office said.

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the tragic murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose. A Pakistani national, who owns a spaza shop in Durban Deep, has been arrested following credible leads.



Investigation

It said the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather evidence and bring all perpetrators to justice.

“The community is urged to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.”

First suspect

Meanwhile, the first suspect, a 39-year-old man charged with the murder of Fose, appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his bail application was postponed amid strong opposition from the state.

Mduduzi Mnisi faces charges in connection with the death of the Grade 8 pupil from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg.

Murder

Fose’s mutilated body was discovered in an empty field on 1 June 2025.

The teenager’s family believes her murder was motivated by homophobia, as she identified as lesbian.

Bail

During court proceedings, Mnisi’s lawyer revealed that his client has previous convictions for attempted murder and robbery.

The defence indicated that Mnisi intends to apply for bail and complained that he was not provided with a bed and a blanket when taken to the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre.

The matter has been postponed until 18 June for a formal bail application. State advocate Zanele Chauke confirmed that the prosecution will oppose bail.

