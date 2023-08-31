Are the ‘zama zamas’, ‘ANC’ or ‘Chiefs’ to blame?- Mzansi shook by Gauteng tremor

South Africans have flooded social media in reaction to a 2.7 magnitude tremor that shook several parts of Gauteng on...

South Africans have flooded social media in reaction to a 2.7 magnitude tremor that shook several parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed the tremor hit at around 21:44 SAST and was felt in Soweto, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.

“The seismic event was located by means of the CGS’s automatic locator system through the South African National Seismograph Network, registering a preliminary local magnitude of approximately 2.7.

“The event is estimated to be located within the broader Randfontein region in the West Rand. The CGS Seismologists are currently analysing the data and once this is concluded, subsequent communication will follow detailing the exact location and magnitude of the seismic event,” the CGS said.

No injuries or serious infrastructure damage has been recorded so far.

Chief scientist at the Council for Geoscience (CGS), Eldridge Kgaswane, said in SA any disturbance measuring higher than 4.0 is classified as an earthquake. While anything lower is classified locally as a tremor.

Social media was filled with reaction to the shake, with everyone from illegal miners to the ruling ANC and Kaizer Chiefs “blamed”.

Users joked that they would have to get used to monthly tremors, after several recent tremors in the province.

We will wake up one day without a country with these #earthquakes #tremor #soweto pic.twitter.com/rUqlPBr0M2 — Tshepo Clement Holeni  (@joymerciful) August 30, 2023

Someone said we should get weekly schedules of this #tremor like Loadshedding. pic.twitter.com/pNCWy24QwO — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 30, 2023

A random #tremor is going to kill us one day.. pic.twitter.com/aqrIM8Qwea — Selfie King (@Abel_Seloane) August 30, 2023

We experienced #tremor after witnessing the glamour boys winning😫 pic.twitter.com/0YjTMkwpTI — Malema Jr (@jr33_malema) August 30, 2023

#tremor is linked to Zama Zamas and the ANC. pic.twitter.com/KjnSmYtIFG — Pearl Mashaba🇿🇦 I 💚ActionSA (@okaMashaba) August 30, 2023

Ey but this #tremor was fatter than the regular ones..



And for more it felt like an explosion first with reverbs rather than sequential tremor over 5-10 seconds.



I could be wrong. — TeeBow The Foodie (@masthibo) August 30, 2023

Here I was thinking my husband banged the door to hard that the windows started rattling. Till I realized they weren't stopping 🤣 I seriously can't get used of this. Haai#tremor — Alyssa (@alyssa_saber) August 30, 2023

The earth is really saying “Every after 2 week oro monthly” 😭 #tremor https://t.co/SoqPRZvMix — Dynamite From Sotra (@thisisgugulethu) August 27, 2023

I think our ancestors are warming us that if ANC wins the elections next year they’re ending it #tremor — GIFTSA (Bayede Out Now ) (@IAMGIFTSA) August 30, 2023

Kaizer Chiefs will kill us 1 day.. they win 2 games nyana they cause #tremor pic.twitter.com/pvpefJzQsf — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (@Candle_Kerese) August 30, 2023

Just last month Gauteng residents experienced a 2.98 magnitude tremor originating in the southern part of the province.

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANS). The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, 2 kilometres south of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine,” the council said at the time.

In June, a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM), in the East Rand of Johannesburg”.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel