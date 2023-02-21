Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa pays homage to all fallen men, women of SANDF

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid homage to all the fallen men and women of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Among these, we remember those who tragically lost their lives when the SS Mendi sank on this day 106 years ago, in the English Channel during the First World War.

“As we mark this day, we appreciate that our armed forces are continuing the pursuit of the ideal for which their departed predecessors lived,” said Ramaphosa.

Armed Forces Day

The president made the remarks on Tuesday, as the commander-in-chief of the SANDF during the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February, in commemoration of the World War I naval tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

The day honours women and men who have lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty in the country or on international missions.

‘We stand on shoulders of patriots’

Ramaphosa – who took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Empangeni World War II Monument – said members of our armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty, “picked up the spears of our fallen heroes and heroines and continue the effort to give our people lasting peace, security and stability”.

“As the commander-in-chief, I commend the good work you are doing as men and women in uniform.

Picture: GCIS

“As we gather to honour the serving members of our armed forces, those who have served in the past and those who have fallen over the years, we are reminded that we stand on the shoulders of patriots such as Reverend Isaac Wauchope Dyobha who, when confronted with death aboard the SS Mendi, led his countrymen in song.

“We are inspired by their bravery as we stand here in the face of grave challenges confronting our society,” he said.

While the country’s armed forces are always on guard to defend SA’s hard-earned sovereignty and constitutional democratic order, Ramaphosa said they also do much more than that.

“They actively contribute to the social and economic development of our country.

“They are to be found on rescue missions in times of disaster, building bridges where a desperate need exists and rehabilitating rivers from the effects of pollution.”

‘A force for good’

The president said time and time again, the SANDF had shown that they are a force for good and an integral part of all progressive humanity.

“I wish to pay tribute to all members of our armed forces who, at great risk to their own lives, work tirelessly to help maintain law and order in times of crisis.

“I commend the highest level of discipline with which they discharge their duties under difficult conditions,” said Ramaphosa.

