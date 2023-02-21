Ramaphosa to officiate annual Armed Forces Day

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, as the commander-in-chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), officiate the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations on Tuesday, in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February, in commemoration of the World War I naval tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) rehearsals ahead of the 2023 Armed Forces Day to be held on Tuesday, in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GCIS

The day honours women and men who have lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty in the country or on international missions.

It also seeks to expand public understanding of the role of the SANDF in the life of the nation and to demonstrate through live simulations of military action the capability of the army, navy, air force and South African Medical Health Service.

Armed Forces Day also showcases the different career paths that are available for young people in the SANDF to pursue.

SANDF rehearsals ahead of the 2023 Armed Forces Day to be held on Tuesday, in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GCIS

Wreath-laying ceremony

Ramaphosa is expected to commence the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Empangeni World War II Monument.

The president will then proceed to the military parade where he will take a salute from the SANDF and deliver an address to the forces and the public.

SANDF rehearsals ahead of the 2023 Armed Forces Day to be held on Tuesday in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GCIS

