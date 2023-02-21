Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
21 Feb 2023
5:10 am
Ramaphosa lauds peace efforts, but expert says Africa ‘far from silencing the guns’
Brian Sokutu
'Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, is unable to offer safety to its people and control its borders.'
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a mini-summit on Peace and Security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa on February 17, 2023.
Amanuel Sileshi / AFP
Read more on these topics