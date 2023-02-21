Brian Sokutu
Ramaphosa lauds peace efforts, but expert says Africa ‘far from silencing the guns’

'Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, is unable to offer safety to its people and control its borders.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a mini-summit on Peace and Security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa on February 17, 2023. Amanuel Sileshi / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa, chair of African Union’s (AU) Peace and Security Council, hailed milestones reached at its summit, including resolving conflicts, but a leading expert said the Africa was far from silencing the guns. In his assessment of the AU summit of heads of state and government, Ramaphosa said the gathering has been “a very productive assembly, which paves the way for peace, economic growth, trade and for the African Peer Review Mechanism to start working more effectively”. ALSO READ: African Union condemns coups, suspends debate on Israel’s status While the continent faced economic and infrastructure challenges, it was “working...

