ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at Fourways shop (VIDEOS)

The Patriotic Alliance said it will report the incident to the South African Human Rights Commission.

Picture: Screenshot of the video on X.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for racism to be criminalised in South Africa after a viral video of an incident at Food Lovers Market was shared on social media.

The video, posted on Sunday, shows a black woman accusing a white couple of calling her a baboon.

Watch: Couple accused of racism at Food Lovers Market

(Warning: Video contains strong language)

This incident happened at Food Lover’s Market in Fourways today.



A couple is accused of calling black patrons baboons. pic.twitter.com/6OJeJGTnaM — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 29, 2024

In the video, a visibly angry woman can be seen shouting at a white couple inside the store. She accused them of using a racist slur.

“You don’t f***ing call us baboons, ever. Shame on you!” she can be heard saying.

ATM wants racism criminalised

On Monday, the ATM said it “condemns” the incident.

“This dehumanising act is not merely an isolated case of individual prejudice; it reflects a pervasive culture of racism that continues to undermine our democracy and societal unity,” said ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

He added that this incident is just one of many that have occurred in recent years.

“Racism in this country is a persistent issue, with incidents occurring in schools, universities, and communities.”

Ntshona said racism threatens the progress made in South Africa during 30 years of democracy and should be criminalised.

“We call for the criminalisation of racism in South Africa… Every incident of racism chips away at the foundations of democracy and inclusivity that we have fought so hard to establish.”

PA to report incident to SAHRC

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) also spoke out against the alleged racist incident and said it will report it to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

“This incident highlights the urgent need to address racism wherever it appears, particularly in public spaces where all South Africans should feel safe and respected,” the party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene said.

“Such behaviour not only undermines our shared values of equality and dignity but also perpetuates the deep wounds of our nation’s past.”

