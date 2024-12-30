Insults on a FlySafair flight : You could get jail time for unruly behaviour in the sky

SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize was caught on camera causing a disturbance and hurling racist comments to cabin crew on a recent FlySafair flight.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has warned that unruly behaviour onboard an aircraft will not be tolerated and contravening the aviation behaviour rules is a punishable offence that can lead to a jail sentence of up to six months.

‘Racism’

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

The video of Mkhize’s unruly behaviour towards the cabin crew went viral on social media.

“You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now, when we land, I will take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driving] licence. You don’t even have a car,” she could be heard saying.

Jail time

The SACAA said it had received a full report from FlySafair that has now been handed over to law enforcement for further investigation.

“Disobeying and interfering with orders from the Cabin Crew violates civil aviation laws and carries a fine and jail sentence.”

Warning

SACAA director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza, unequivocally condemned the incident and emphasised the regulator’s zero-tolerance stance against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with airline cabin crew members.

“It must be noted that cabin crew members are licensed as Safety Officers under the Civil Aviation Regulations. Their primary duty therefore is to ensure safety protocols are always maintained as well as the comfort of passengers.

“The incident aboard the aircraft was unfortunate and distasteful as it sought to undermine the safety of passengers and crew.

“Unruly behaviour, nuisance, disorderly or indecent act on board any aircraft endangers the safety of both the aircraft and its occupants, and this cannot be tolerated.

“We want to discourage any act that undermines the safety of crew and passengers and call on all passengers travelling on any flight to observe and obey the instructions of the crew,” Khoza said.

Khoza added that while SACAA “appreciates the cooperation of passengers” during the incident, “we also commend the efforts of the cabin crew who worked hard to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of all passengers on board.”

Investigations

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen Mkhize was arrested and charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009 for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service

“The case was temporarily withdrawn pending further investigation and additional charges.”

The SABC condemned the incident, saying it would address the matter through “relevant channels in line with its internal procedures”.

The Citizen has contacted Mkhize for comment. Her comment will be added to the story once received.

On Sunday, Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene said the party will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and follow the matter closely to ensure justice is served.

