‘For every one found alive, two are dead’: SA’s alarming rate of baby abandonment

This year, Door of Hope has found 70 abandoned babies, of which 41 were found dead.

South Africa’s high rate of infant abandonment is getting worse – and becoming fatal.

The concealment of birth is a crime in South Africa. Yet, Law For All says 3 500 unwanted babies are deserted every year.

The Department of Social Development said: “Some children are abandoned due to the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality which culminate into multiple social ills, including unwanted pregnancy.”

70 cases of babies found abandoned

At the end of 2023, the non-profit organisation Door of Hope recorded 88 abandoned babies, with 59 of them found dead.

The NGO expects those numbers to rise by the end of 2024.

“There have been 70 cases of babies found abandoned, unsafely. Out of these, 41 of the babies were found dead. These are the ones that were found, but that does not mean they are the only babies that have been abandoned so far this year.

“For every baby found alive, two are found dead,” said Door of Hope operations director Nadene Grabham.

In 2020, the Department of Social Development said it recognised the importance of safeguarding children who may be at risk of being abandoned and urged NGOs to report such cases.

“The department takes this opportunity to appeal to all NGOs to report all suspected cases of child abuse, neglect, abandonment and exploitation to a designated child protection organisation, the provincial department of social development, local social worker or a police official,” it said.

The Citizen reached out to the department for comment. It will be added once received.

ALSO READ: Abandoned baby: Pro bono operation restores her lost hearing

Reported cases

“Not too long ago, a mommy gave birth in the street and put her baby in our baby box. The baby still had the full umbilical cord,” explained Grabham.

In a recent case, an infant body was found on Clifton Beach in the Western Cape on 24 August.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the Camps Bay police registered a case of concealment of birth, which is still under investigation.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Swartbooi said.

In June, a baby was found in a bin bag in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), spokesperson Prem Balram, three men with five dogs were sifting through bin bags for recycling material when they discovered the baby’s body.

“Paramedics found that the baby was unresponsive and declared her deceased at the scene,” he said.

Grabham said that many factors lead to child abandonment, which need to be addressed individually.

“I think there are not many options available for mothers who are not able to care for their babies. We get so many enquiries daily of pregnant moms or moms with newborn babies who are not able to care for their babies.”

NOW READ: Police still investigating after decomposed infant body washed up on Clifton Beach