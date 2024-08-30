Pastor gets life for raping girl at a playground in Mbombela

During the trial, the pastor tried to discredit the girl by portraying her as malicious.

A pastor in Mbombela, in Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2020.

The child was on her way to the shops when the pastor, who had given her a lift, instead took her to a playground, where he raped her.

Pastor betrays child’s trust

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa explained the girl was walking to the store with a friend, in Sifunindlela, located in the KaBokweni, on 25 July 2020, when the incident happened.

“Khumalo offered the girls a lift in his vehicle,” Nyuswa said.

“After dropping off the friend to buy something at the shop, Khumalo manipulated the situation by driving past the store, making a U-turn, and ultimately parking at a playground, where he proceeded to rape the victim

“In the aftermath of the attack, the victim managed to escape and went to a neighbour, where she reported the horrific event.”

The pastor was then apprehended by police.

Pastor tries to discredit victim, gets minimum sentence

During the trial, Khumalo, now 42, pleaded not guilty.

He attempted to discredit the victim, portraying her as someone intent on destroying his reputation.

However, State Prosecutor John Mahlwele presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from the victim, an eyewitness, and medical reports, which the court found credible.

Additionally, a victim impact statement revealed the profound effects the assault had on the girl.

This included a decline in her academic performance, fear of being alone, and a suicide attempt.

Before sentencing, Magistrate Recardo Cloete remarked on Khumalo’s lack of remorse throughout the trial.

He asserted that there were no justifiable reasons to deviate from the minimum sentence of life

imprisonment mandated by law for such a serious crime.

Khumalo was sentenced to life imprisonment.

His name is to be added to the National Register of Sexual Offenders, rendering him unfit to work with children.

NPA says this is a reminder of the need to protect children

Nyuswa said the NPA is satisfied with the sentence, and expressed the organisation’s “unwavering commitment” to prosecuting cases related to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the need to protect vulnerable individuals in society and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

