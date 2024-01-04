Beitbridge: Officials get tough at border

The Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe has been busy, with at least 32 000 foreigners processed into the country during past three days, while 200 have been prevented from entering SA illegally. The department of health is also intensifying health screening services at various ports of entries. Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe and has deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper…

The Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe has been busy, with at least 32 000 foreigners processed into the country during past three days, while 200 have been prevented from entering SA illegally.

The department of health is also intensifying health screening services at various ports of entries.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe and has deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper documentation.

“As of Tuesday, we have processed 25 000 people who were able to come back into the country. And since yesterday morning, we have processed at least 7 000 people,” he said.

“We have intercepted about 200 people who were trying to illegally cross the border post into SA from Zimbabwe.”

He also said they have border guards alongside the South African National Defence Force, who were guarding the riverbanks, to ensure that people do not try their luck by crossing the river to enter South Africa.

Masiapato said they were expecting the numbers to go up as more people return from holidays, with many possibly resuming work on Monday.

Cholera outbreak in neighbouring countries

Meanwhile, following the recent cholera outbreak in neighbouring countries, national health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said joint operations alongside the BMA have intensified health screening services and health education at the land ports of entry to mitigate against the cross-border transmission of the disease.

The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) said it had received complaints that some Zimbabweans experienced problems crossing back into South Africa.

According to ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, some Zimbabweans who are naturalised South Africans encountered issues at Beitbridge.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

