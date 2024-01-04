South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Reitumetse Makwea

By Reitumetse Makwea

Journalist

3 minute read

4 Jan 2024

05:10 am

Beitbridge: Officials get tough at border

The Beitbridge border post witnesses a surge in activity as over 32,000 foreigners enter South Africa in the past three days.

Beitbridge: Officials get tough at border

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpompo, 4 April 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe has been busy, with at least 32 000 foreigners processed into the country during past three days, while 200 have been prevented from entering SA illegally. The department of health is also intensifying health screening services at various ports of entries. Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe and has deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe has been busy, with at least 32 000 foreigners processed into the country during past three days, while 200 have been prevented from entering SA illegally.

The department of health is also intensifying health screening services at various ports of entries.

Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days,

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days, monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe and has deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper documentation.

“As of Tuesday, we have processed 25 000 people who were able to come back into the country. And since yesterday morning, we have processed at least 7 000 people,” he said.

200 people who were trying to illegally cross the border post

“We have intercepted about 200 people who were trying to illegally cross the border post into SA from Zimbabwe.”

ALSO READ: Beitbridge border update: Zimbabweans struggle to return to SA after holidays – ADF

He also said they have border guards alongside the South African National Defence Force, who were guarding the riverbanks, to ensure that people do not try their luck by crossing the river to enter South Africa.

Masiapato said they were expecting the numbers to go up as more people return from holidays, with many possibly resuming work on Monday.

Cholera outbreak in neighbouring countries

Meanwhile, following the recent cholera outbreak in neighbouring countries, national health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said joint operations alongside the BMA have intensified health screening services and health education at the land ports of entry to mitigate against the cross-border transmission of the disease.

The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) said it had received complaints that some Zimbabweans experienced problems crossing back into South Africa.

According to ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, some Zimbabweans who are naturalised South Africans encountered issues at Beitbridge.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean kids sent back: Was it child trafficking?

Read more on these topics

border foreign nationals SANDF

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison on Friday with strict conditions
Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe