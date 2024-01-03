WATCH: SANDF rubbishes Sylvester Mangolele threat to remove Ramaphosa

Mangolele in a video message posted on X said his demand for Ramaphosa's resignation was a matter of “national security.”

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has distanced itself from the remarks of former senior naval official Sylvester Mangolele, who threatened to remove President Ramaphosa for failing SA.

Mangolele, who the SANDF confirmed was dismissed five years ago, threatened to remove Ramaphosa this week if the president failed to report to the naval college at Gordons Bay to hand in his resignation.

Watch the video by Sylvester Mangolele calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

A senior naval officer is threatening to remove Pres Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of today if the president fails to report to the naval college at Gordons Bay to hand in his resignation. pic.twitter.com/zicN2TGl3A — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 2, 2024

ALSO READ: Predictions of ANC’s demise ahead of elections ‘too premature’

No games

Mangolele in a video message posted on X said his demand was a matter of “national security.”

He said he was doing this “in service and defence of my country and its people in accordance with the constitution and the law.”

“I am asking you to redirect all your resources and everything to the law that you have written. The law that all people must follow and the law that you are failing to uphold, you are declining to defend, you are disrespecting it.”

“We are not playing games anymore, we must drive and lead this country in accordance with the constitution,” he said, adding that the SANDF was the last line of defence if state organs failed.

Mangolele also said Ramaphosa’s administration made it difficult for many people, including himself, to make ends meet.

“I am a father to two beautiful children and your administration is making sure that this does not happen. I do not father my children, I do not effect change in my country,” he said.

Remarks condemned

The SANDF distances itself from Mangolele’s comments stating they were not reflective of, nor representative of the SANDF in any way, shape, or form.

“Sylvester Mangolele was dismissed from the defence force in 2018 and does not speak on behalf of the South African National Defence Forces.

“The SANDF condemns Sylvester Mangolele’s utterances with (the) contempt it deserves,” said spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘South Africa will win an order against Israel’ for genocide in Gaza – Expert