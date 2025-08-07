‘Below-normal’ winter rainfall: Current levels of SA’s largest and most popular dams

The Vaal Dam has achieved remarkable levels at 106.14%, showing improvement from last week's 106.5%.

South Africa’s most significant dams continue to demonstrate remarkable water storage capacity, with levels consistently exceeding 90% across the country.

The latest weekly assessment from the Department of Water and Sanitation reveals an impressive water security situation nationwide, despite the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting below-normal rainfall conditions for winter.

Gariep Dam nears full capacity

The country’s largest water reservoir, Gariep Dam, has achieved 99.5% capacity in its most recent measurement.

This represents a marginal improvement from the previous week’s 99.4% reading and shows substantial progress compared to the same period last year, when levels stood at 78.2%.

Gariep Dam holds historical significance as South Africa’s first internationally designed and constructed dam.

Positioned strategically between the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces, the facility was previously known as the Hendrik Verwoerd Dam.

The massive reservoir maintains a complete storage capacity of 4.9 billion cubic meters.

Vanderkloof and Sterkfontein maintain strong performance

Vanderkloof Dam, ranking as the nation’s second-largest water storage facility, currently registers 99.2% capacity.

This marks a slight decline from last week’s 99.3% but interestingly matches exactly the same period’s measurement from the previous year.

The dam receives its water supply from the Orange River, which holds the distinction of being South Africa’s largest river system.

Located approximately 130km downstream from Gariep Dam, Vanderkloof maintains a full storage capacity of 3.1 billion cubic meters.

Sterkfontein Dam continues its consistent high-level performance as a crucial component of the Tugela-Vaal Water Project.

Situated near Harrismith in the Free State province, this facility currently stands at 99.3%.

While this represents a minor decrease from last week’s 99.4%, it significantly exceeds last year’s 87.0% during the corresponding period.

The dam’s full storage capacity reaches 2.6 billion cubic meters.

Additional major dam performance

Several other prominent water storage facilities across the country demonstrate healthy levels.

Pongolapoort Dam maintains 95.5% capacity, while Bloemhof Dam shows exceptional performance at 109.2%.

The Vaal Dam has achieved remarkable levels at 106.14%, showing improvement from last week’s 106.5%.

This performance dramatically surpasses last year’s concerning level of 48.1% during the same timeframe.

Detailed Vaal system analysis

According to The Reservoir, which serves as a water resource information centre for catchment management forums in the Upper Vaal water management area, detailed statistics for Thursday show specific operational data.

The Vaal Dam recorded an inflow rate of 51.0 cubic meters per second and an outflow of 16.8 cubic meters per second.

The Vaal Barrage maintained a level of 7.5 meters with an outflow of 10.1 cubic meters per second and water temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius.

This dam serves as an essential component of the Integrated Vaal River System and maintains a full storage capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters. Hartbeespoort Dam currently registers 100.5% capacity.

Integrated Vaal River system performance

The Reservoir provided comprehensive readings for the Integrated Vaal River System for the week ending 5 August.

Woodstock Dam achieved 96.00% capacity, with water transferred via pumped transfer to Sterkfontein Dam.

Sterkfontein Dam maintained its 99.30% level.

“Water flows down Nuwejaarspruit in to the Wilge Rivier that in turn flows into the Vaal Dam.”

Grootdraai Dam registered 99.40% capacity, directing water flow down the Vaal River toward the Vaal Dam.

In Lesotho, Mohale Dam reached 102.10% capacity, transferring water via gravity-fed transfer to Katse Dam.

Meanwhile, Katse Dam maintained 90.60% capacity, pumping water into the Liebenbergsvlei, which flows into the Wilge River and ultimately reaches the Vaal Dam.

The Vaal Dam registered 106.30% in this system reading, with water flowing into the Vaal River toward Bloemhof Dam.

Bloemhof Dam achieved 109.20% capacity.

“Water flows from Bloemhof Dan down the Vaal River into the Douglas Weir and from there into the Orange River.”

Provincial and national overview

The country’s provincial dam level summaries demonstrate increases compared to the previous year’s measurements.

However, the Department of Water and Sanitation clarified that these summaries don’t represent comprehensive data for all provincial dams.

“The summaries only reflect the storages for those dams in the Reservoirs Report,” the department explained.

Weather forecast implications

Saws’ seasonal climate watch for May through September 2025 presented concerning predictions for water management.

Below-normal rainfall conditions were anticipated during early, mid, and late winter seasons across most parts of the country, including southwestern regions where these seasons constitute the primary rainfall period.

“Such conditions, coupled with the expected above-normal temperatures, are likely to lower water levels through evapotranspiration processes in areas that are experiencing prolonged dry conditions, including the south-western parts,” the weather service report states.

The forecast predicts minimum and maximum temperatures will remain mostly above normal in most regions.

Southern coastal areas represent an exception, where below-normal temperatures are expected.

Saws said these cooler conditions in southern coastal regions will likely increase space heating demand during the forecast period.

“Relevant decision-makers are encouraged to take note of these possible outcomes and communicate with affected businesses and communities accordingly,” the South African Weather Service advised.

