Rage festival organisers make U-turn on cruise to Mozambique after backlash

Many questioned the thinking of taking teenagers to Mozambique, a country currently embroiled in protests after the disputed elections in October.

Rage festival organisers have scrapped their plan to host the annual festival for matriculants on a cruise ship to Mozambique after complaints from patrons. Picture: rage_festival /Instagram

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the Americans would say and this was the sentiment in the statement released by organisers of the Rage festival after they had suggested hosting it on a cruise ship to Mozambique next year.

“Ragers, we’ve heard you loud and clear – don’t change something great,” read the statement on their social media pages.

In a now deleted post, the organisers of Rage said they would take the annual end-of-year party for matriculants, that has been hosted in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ballito for more than two decades, on a cruise ship to Mozambique in 2025.

Mozambique protests

The organisers asked for feedback from customers and received mixed reactions.

Many of the posts questioned the thinking of taking a ship full of teenagers to Mozambique, a country that is currently embroiled in protests after the disputed elections in October.

On Wednesday, Amnesty International said 110 people, including children, have been killed and more than 300 people have been shot at during the protests.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise called on Mozambique’s government to stop using violent force against the protesters.

“Enough is enough. For more than 50 days, Mozambique’s Frelimo-led government has refused to end its bloody crackdown on protesters,” she was quoted on Amnesty International’s website.

“Regardless of who won the election or their political views, everyone in Mozambique has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. The authorities’ flagrant, continued and escalating use of unnecessary and unlawful force against protesters must cease immediately.”

Registration for the cruise ship had even been opened already. While some thought this to be a refreshing idea, many were bewildered by the venue and the change in tradition.

The Citizen sent questions to the Rage organisers on Tuesday morning but they were still unanswered on Thursday.

Listening to the Ragers

Hosted in Ballito, Rage is an eight-day festival for high-school leavers after wrapping up their matric exams.

It has been hosted for more than 20 years, attracting around 3 000 young revellers from different parts of the country.

This year’s edition was held from 1-8 December.

The criticism the organisers received over their Mozambique idea seemed to prompt them to quickly change their plans.

“Rage Festival has always been about your moment, your freedom, your celebration — a chapter of your life that’s truly unforgettable. That’s why we’re keeping it right where it belongs, in the place that feels like home,” said the latest statement on Wednesday night.

The Mozambique post was also deleted.

There was a sense of calm and pride in the comments section following the recent statement, with some saying the class of 2025 should be thankful to all those who pushed back against the idea of the cruise ship.

Rage’s economic impact

The Sound Factory, at the Lawns Ballito near Sugar Rush Park, serves as the festival’s primary venue where a variety of activities take place.

This year, some of the headliners included Sun-El Musician, Roger Goode and Lady Zamar.

Speaking to media ahead of this year’s festivities, Greg Walsh, the CEO of G and G Productions, who are owners of the Rage Festival, said the festival’s numbers had grown between 2010 and 2017 with 7 000 people attending for the week.

“Post the Covid pandemic we have had about 4 000 people. Our premium black passport this year sold out in July. That we limit to 800 a year. We are cognisant that it is expensive to attend Rage. Accommodation is triple the price than it was five years ago,” said Walsh.

The festival also contributes to the KZN tourism sector. KwaDukuza Municipality director of corporate communications Sifiso Zulu said different sectors benefit from Rage.

“This event has benefited our public transport sector, hospitality industry and retail sector. It has also contributed to the growth of our property sector, which has led to sales transactions being concluded during and after this event,” he said.

