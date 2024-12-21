Body of missing toddler found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam

The two-year-old boy went missing while playing near the water on Thursday afternoon.

The body of a missing toddler has been recovered from a river near the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The two-year-old boy went missing while playing in the area of Eeladsfontein, Tshwane, on Thursday afternoon. He was next to a subsidiary river that leads to Hartbeespoort Dam.

Toddler goes missing near Hartbeespoort Dam

Arthur Crewe, the commander at the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station, said his crew was asked to help the police search for the toddler.

“NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam swift water rescue swimmers and SRU (Strategic Rescue Unit), responded to join the SA Police Services, Police WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services), Police K9 Search and Rescue, Tshwane Water Rescue and Tshwane Emergency Services, conducting an extensive ongoing search operation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police still investigating after decomposed infant body washed up on Clifton Beach

He said the boy’s family became concerned when he didn’t return home.

“Family reportedly had last seen the child playing in the field in the vicinity of the river area near to Hartbeespoort Dam,” said Crewe.

Body found in river

He said teams searched the river and surrounding areas. A police helicopter was even used to try and find the toddler.

“During the extensive search operation, the body of the child was located and recovered from the river by police divers,” said Crewe.

“The body of the child has been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.”

Police have opened an inquest docket.

NOW READ: German tourist evacuated from cruise ship off the Cape