Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
4 minute read
27 Feb 2023
5:20 am
South Africa

Brain drain: More South Africans seeking greener pastures

Environmental crime expert among latest to indicate he will be going abroad.

South Africa emigration
Picture: iStock
While South Africa struggles through load shedding and a fragile economy, crime and corruption, talented and skilled South Africans are leaving South Africa to look for greener pastures. Recently an expert in environmental crime said he planned to leave the country. “It isn’t formal yet. I am still busy applying for a skills visa at the British Embassy. My sons also applied,” he said. The expert said his daughter was approved and on her way to the UK this year. “I am hoping me and wife can join her by the end of the year,” he said. Fed up with...

