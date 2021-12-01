Ballito Rage cancelled after guests, staff test positive for Covid-19

Nica Richards

Despite the Ballito Rage festival opening on Tuesday with Covid-19 protocols in place, organisers have made the decision to cancel the annual celebration.

The news was confirmed to The Citizen by Ballito Rage spokesperson Darren Sanders.

According to a statement received, a testing facility located near the event site found 32 guests and four staff members produced positive results for Covid-19.

The Department of Health was at the Ballot Rage site, and began to conduct contact tracing and isolation of infected guests and staff members.

However, after “exhaustive review” on Wednesday morning, the decision was made collectively to “cancel the event going forward based not he data now available to us”.

“It is our responsibility to do the right thing, based on facts, collaboration and the resources and tools we have available,” the statement read.

“Whilst we understand the disappointment that this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”

More information will be communicated to ticket holders in due course via email.

Ballito Rage organisers also urged all ticket holders who choose to stay in Ballito to be “extremely responsible, stay safe and play their part in fighting the spread of Covid-19.”

It is not yet known if Plett Rage, set to take place from 3 to 7 December in Plettenberg Bay, will be taking place.