Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe denied bail

Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe’s bail application has been denied by the Cape Town Regional Court.

The court delivered its judgement on Friday, ruling that Mafe failed to prove why he deserved to be released on bail.

Mafe will remain in custody and is set to return to court next Friday, 11 February.

Last Saturday, Mafe dismissed suggestions that he is mentally ill and revealed that he intends to sue the state for the reputational damage caused to him.

The 49-year-old was admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day mental observation earlier this month because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia.

He was released from the hospital two weeks ago, after Mafe’s defence applied for a review of his referral.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe found that the correct processes had not been followed.

Charges

The 49-year-old is facing six charges, including one count of terrorism, two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, and possession of explosive devices.

Mafe was arrested in connection with the Parliament fire on 2 January that destroyed the Old and the New Assembly buildings.

He was allegedly caught with stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

According to News24, Mafe spent the entire New Year’s Day inside Parliament having entered after midnight.

The 49-year-old reportedly avoided detection by crawling, and covered his head with a jacket.

He allegedly set a pile of boxes on fire 26 hours later and then called the police from inside the National Key Point.

According to the state, Mafe demanded, in his affidavit, that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign by 8 January, that Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus, be released from prison on 11 February and that a R1,500 grant be provided to unemployed people after the burning of Parliament.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo revealed that Mafe told Hawks investigating officer Colonel Christiaan Theron that he started the fire so Ramaphosa would not deliver what he described as a “State of Nonsense Address” in February.