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Suspended Ekurhuleni legal services head Kemi Behari arrested

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 July 2026

04:17 am

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Behari was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Suspended Ekurhuleni legal services head Kemi Behari arrested

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni head of legal services Kemi Behari has been arrested by the political killings task team. Picture: X/Newzroom Afrika

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Suspended City of Ekurhuleni head of legal services Kemi Behari has been arrested by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

Behari was handcuffed on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, after his disciplinary hearing at the city’s head office in Germiston, on the East Rand.

Behari was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after evidence emerged that he allegedly shielded Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

Take-down operation

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday that there was an active take-down operation underway by the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

“With the operation currently underway, the South African Police Service will not comment on any aspect of the operation or on any matters arising from it. No further information will be provided until the operation has been concluded.”

Allegations

In February, Behari firmly denied allegations that he received a financial reward for intervening in Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary action.

Mkhwanazi is accused of unlawfully facilitating the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala without the required authorisation.

The allegations stem from two memorandums of understanding signed in October 2021, which allegedly created an “endless working relationship” between the EMPD and Matlala’s companies, Cat VIP Protection Services and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

“There was never a time where I said the case must be terminated for lack of merit. That is purely incorrect,” Behari said.

Suspension

The commission heard that EMPD official Hennie Erasmus had approached Behari “for compliance support” shortly before Mkhwanazi’s suspension was due to expire.

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The commission’s chairperson and former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga remarked that Behari’s conduct allowed the suspension to lapse.

Behari countered that “suspension is not punitive” and that Mkhwanazi could have been re-suspended.

Disciplinary

He admitted he had not communicated this option to Erasmus and had not finalised his position on the extension.

“There was never intention to let the suspension expire.

“My intention was to make sure that we have all the processes because, as I said, applying the laws to say that suspension is not punitive, nothing stops us from still carrying on and saying that we have new information to re-suspend. The HOD HR could have re-suspended,” Behari said.

Behari added: “I let it lapse, but the intention was only to see how could we fill the gaps.”

Madlanga highlighted that Behari had submitted a very lengthy statement yet failed to mention HR’s role in handling the extension of Mkhwanazi’s suspension.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

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arrest Editor’s Choice Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Gauteng SAPS Julius Mkhwanazi Madlanga commission South African Police Service (SAPS) Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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