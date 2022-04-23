UPDATE: eThekwini senior official gunned down next to water tanker

Xanet Scheepers

A 36-year-old senior eThekwini municipal official, who was responsible for overseeing water distribution in flood affected areas without water supply in KwaZulu-Natal, was gunned down on Saturday afternoon.

Her body was found next to a water tanker in Ottawa on Old Main Road.

The shooting occurred outside the Water & Sanitation – Roads & Stormwater Maintenance Depot in Ottawa where tankers fill up with water before heading out to service communities that are without water supply due to the recent devastating floods in the province.

KZN VIP Security’s Gareth Naidoo confirmed to eNCA that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and that she was shot in the head, face and upper body.

According to a statement from Reaction Unit South Africa, ten spent 9mm cartridges were recovered near her body.

According to her colleagues, she had just returned from Tongaat – KZN when she was gunned down.

RUSA said they received a call from a passer-by after two men were seen fleeing the scene in a red Seat Ibiza (registration unknown).

Naidoo said the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, called upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and to arrest the gunmen, who killed the 36-year-old woman.

“We are in the grip of a disaster and this murder is something we do not need. We condemn it and we hope the police will move with speed and arrest those responsible. This employee was entrusted with a critical responsibility of controlling our water tankers. We urge anyone who may have information with regard to this unfortunate incident, to work with the police. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and colleagues,” said Kaunda.

This is a developing story.