Seven of the 81 Krugersdorp suspects positively linked to rape of 8 women

Devina Haripersad

Seven of the 81 suspects who were arrested in Krugersdorp last week have been positively linked to the rape of the 8 women after appearing in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

The suspects were also charged with robbery and the contravention of the Immigrations Act.

According to reports, an identity parade was conducted where the suspects were identified by the victims through photographs.

The seven suspects have confirmed that they want to apply for legal aid as they do not have legal representation.

The nationalities of the suspects are said to be Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican, said reports.

There will be two separate processes, one for those who were charged with rape and one those charged with the contravention of the Immigration Act. They will appear before the court separately.

An age analysis was also to be done as some of those arrested did not have any documentation to prove their ages, while some of those arrested were said to appear to be minors.

