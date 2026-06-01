Mpumalanga police nab duo in Marite triple murder

One suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the Marite triple‑murder case.

The duo, both aged 28, were apprehended on Friday, 29 May 2026, following an intelligence-driven operation in connection with the murder of the three people on 16 May 2026.

Murder

The first victim was shot and killed at 9pm while at a Marite tavern. Half an hour later, two men were ambushed and fatally shot in the same area while sitting inside a truck.

One suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the suspects are expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 01 June 2026.

Breakthrough

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has applauded the police in the province for a breakthrough in the Marite murder case under Calcutta Policing Precinct.

“We applaud the work done by the police so far, and as we promised to deal decisively with crime in the Calcutta area, the arrest of the two is a sign that we are moving towards the right direction. According to our plan, we still expect more such arrests.

“We hope that ballistic results of the firearm recovered will perhaps assist in resolving other murder cases in the area. We anticipate that anyone else involved in recent incidents in the Calcutta policing precinct or anywhere else in the province will face the full consequences of their actions. Our communities deserve to live in peace,” Macie stated.

Violence

Macie condemned the acts of violence in the strongest possible terms and commended the police for the swift arrests.

“We must remain highly focused and bring all perpetrators to book. Their efforts will inspire communities to work with the police in preventing and solving crime.”

Macie urged the police to increase visibility and patrols in the Calcutta policing precinct, especially on weekend nights.

Appeal

He also appealed to anyone with information that can assist investigations of other murder incidents that have occurred in the area to come forward. Contact Calcutta SAPS or Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

The MEC conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families.