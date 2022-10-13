Ex-cop arrested in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape case

Citizen Reporter

A former police officer has been arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rape case.

It’s understood that the ex-cop was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

In late July, eight women were gang raped at gunpoint and their film crew was robbed while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp.

The former officer arrested allegedly helped the film crew find the location where the gang rape happened.

She apparently had in her possession property that belonged to one of the victims of rape.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

