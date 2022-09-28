Krugersdorp gang rape case postponed for further investigations

Citizen Reporter

The case against 14 alleged illegal miners accused of the alleged gang rape and assault of eight women in Krugersdorp has been postponed for DNA testing and further investigation.

The group of men appeared briefly in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Gang rape

Police swooped on the suspects after the eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp, in late July.

ALSO READ: Krugersdorp rape horror – why are cops only acting now against zama zamas?

The accused face multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.

During their court appearance, the media was not allowed access to the courtroom because one of the suspects in a minor.

It’s understood that 13 of the suspects were present in court while one of them was reportedly sick.

Protests outside court

Like the previous court appearances, political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA and the African National Congress (ANC) picketed outside court calling for justice for the rape victims.

We are at the #Krugersdorp Magistrates court where 13 men charged with the rape of 8 women mine will appear.



The rape happened while the women were shooting a music video in July at an abandoned mine. #ZamaZama @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/LRvFj0ojyB— Rakgadi???? (@motso_modise) September 28, 2022

The case was postponed to 28 November 2022.

NOW READ: Teen in custody for allegedly raping aunt for months