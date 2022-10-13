Suspected ATM bombers arrested in Fourways

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police have arrested three suspected ATM bombers in Fourways, northern Johannesburg for possession of explosives, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The suspects were nabbed on Tuesday, by detectives of the South African Police Service‘s (Saps) provincial head office’s serious and violent crime unit working together with Johannesburg K9 unit members.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Saps members followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of suspects possibly linked to ATM bombing incidents.

While the officers were driving along William Nicol Drive in Fourways, they identified the suspects’ vehicles at a local filling station.

Shortly after the members intercepted the suspects’ vehicles to search them, but one suspect fled on foot and managed to evade arrest.

Masondo said a search of the vehicles led to the officers recovering various explosive-related items such as gel tubes, shock tube assemblies and electrical shock tube starters that are used in ATM bombings.

“Police also recovered breaking implements, two unlicensed firearms with their serial numbers filed off and ammunition,” he said in a statement.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, police in Tshwane arrested a suspect in Hammanskraal after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, magazines and more than 130 rounds of live ammunition that includes those of an AK-47 rifle.

“Community members are urged to report the crime to their nearest police station, Saps Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.”

The arrested suspects were expected to appear before the magistrates’ court in due course.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

