Ramaphosa’s fate to be discussed at ANC NEC meeting on Thursday night

Lunga Mzangwe

The ANC has confirmed that a special meeting is expected to take place on Thursday night, following the Phala Phala panel report released on Wednesday.

The Section 89 panel found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in connection with the burglary that took place on his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa NCOP Q&A postponed to sift through Phala Phala report

Stepping aside?

The report by the Section 89 panel is expected to be the top agenda of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Parliamentary counsellor to the president, Gerhard Koornhof, said in a statement on Thursday morning that the report “has been unprecedented in the life of our constitutional democracy”.

Ramaphosa’s detractors are expected to ask him to step aside and his deputy, David Mabuza, has been touted as acting president.

An ANC NEC insider told The Citizen the special NEC meeting would take place around 7pm.

“The notice says we will be served with the agenda later on,” said the insider.

ALSO READ: Phala Phala findings place Ramaphosa’s political career and future into ‘an immediate crisis’

Asked if Deputy President David Mabuza would serve as acting president if Ramaphosa was forced to step aside on Thursday night, the NEC member said they would prefer not to comment.

“What I am picking up is what I saw on TV; I do not want to be opportunistic and respond. I do not know anything, but I am looking forward to going to the NEC.”

Mabuza’s media liaison officer Matshepo Seedat dismissed any claims that Mabuza would take over from Ramaphosa if he was to be forced to step aside.

“I do not know anything of that sort; we do not comment about rumours,” said Seedat.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

ALSO READ: EFF: Ramaphosa forfeited right to be president when he conducted business like ‘the mafia’