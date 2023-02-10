Listen: Mpho Phalatse on why she thinks she has what it takes to lead the DA

Stephen Tau

Former Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, has raised eyebrows after raising her hand to become the new leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) when the party hold its elective conference between April 1 and 2 this year.

Phalatse will be facing off with current leader John Steenhuisen.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited Phalatse to reflect on her time as Joburg’s first citizen as well as her political future.

How we got here:

The outcome of the 1 November 2021 Local Government Elections in the City of Johannesburg meant no political party would have outright majority.

The outcome in question was also a sign of widespread discontent from the electorate with the believe that if all political parties work together under the auspices of a coalition agreement, thinks would improve in terms of service delivery.

Coalitition agreements were entered into in various metros, including Johannesburg.

It is in Johannesburg where there has been never-ending drama which led to instability.

Phalatse faced several motions of no confidence against her.

It was the third and final motion earlier this year which saw her ousted and she decided against challenging it.

