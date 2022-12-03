Twenty bodies pulled from Jukskei River after flash floods in Joburg

Citizen Reporter

Multiple bodies have been pulled from the Jukskei River, after flash floods apparently swept away several people in Johannesburg.

Part of Grayston Drive is currently closed as emergency medical services are scouring the area for survivors and more bodies.

According to Private Security company Vision Tactical, at least 20 bodies had been pulled from the river early on Saturday evening.

Specialized Support Units on scene following the recovery of around 20 bodies in the Jukskei River as a result of this afternoon’s flash floods.



Units are on scene with law enforcement.



⛔️ Currently Grayston Drive off ramp is closed off. pic.twitter.com/m2TDnDGhhA — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) December 3, 2022

A source claimed that among the bodies were several members of a church group that were caught in a flash flood following heavy rains in the Atholl area on Saturday afternoon.

It is believed that several of the victims were children.

Johannesburg EMS were reported to be taking control of the scene, but no official confirmation was available at the time of publication.