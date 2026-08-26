Bring back my money: McKenzie clashes with SAFA, MPs

McKenzie questioned the absence of VAR in the Premier Soccer League for 2026-27, and threatened to recall a payment to SAFA

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie came under fierce scrutiny in Parliament as MPs grilled him over the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s R30.9 million World Cup delegation spend, a failed R30 million VAR rollout, and allegations of political patronage in board appointments.

McKenzie faced the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture on Tuesday afternoon as questions over the department’s FIFA World Cup 2026 expenditure returned to the spotlight.

World Cup

He defended the size and scope of the 151‑person delegation, which included officials, artists, cultural figures, Bafana Bafana legends, fans, journalists, and influencers.

“The progress we made in showcasing South Africa on the global stage cannot be reduced to numbers alone. We took our culture, our legends, and our people to the world. That is nation‑building,” McKenzie told MPs.

The DA was unconvinced. MP Tsepo Mhlongo demanded a full breakdown.

“South Africans deserve to know why R30.9 million was spent on what looks like a junket. We want accountability, not slogans.”

VAR

McKenzie also clashed with the South African Football Association (SAFA), accusing it of failing to deliver on the promised rollout of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology despite receiving R30 million in state funding.

He questioned the absence of VAR in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for 2026-27, and threatened to recall a payment to SAFA.

“SAFA must pay back the money,” he declared. “They ignored correspondence, they failed the public, and they left me politically exposed.”

He admitted he had initially cited R13 million but corrected himself before the committee.

“I am just as angry as anyone. I wrote to them: ‘Bring back my money – the money of the state.’ We were supposed to have VAR. I did everything humanly possible. Now I’m writing to FIFA. I’ve already spoken to them, but they said I must put it in writing.”

At the South African Sports Awards, McKenzie again slammed SAFA for failing to implement VAR ahead of the new PSL season, revealing he had formally requested the return of the R30 million.

“I can tell you now: I can’t do more as the minister. I wrote SAFA a letter where I said they should return their money, and SAFA asked for 21 days’ grace.”

Artists

The session erupted when EFF MP and musician Eugene Mthethwa accused McKenzie of neglecting artists while splurging millions abroad.

“Minister, you are turning this department into a circus. Artists are dying poor while you parade influencers overseas. You are failing the very people you claim to represent.”

McKenzie fired back: “I will not be lectured by someone who has milked the system for years. You talk about starving artists, yet you were part of the rot. I am here to clean up, not to protect old networks.”

The chamber fell into uproar, with the Speaker forced to restore order. The confrontation underscored sharp divisions in the committee, with the EFF leading the charge and other MPs raising concerns about governance and appointments.

PA appointments

Meanwhile, questions mounted over 19 appointments to arts and culture boards allegedly linked to McKenzie’s PA.

The MK Party warned of “political patronage dressed up as governance.”

Department figures show the spend included R10 million on programme activities, R7.86 million on official trips, R6.71 million on a Bafana Bafana Legends exhibition match, R3.36 million on suites, and R3.01 million on match tickets.

Defiant

McKenzie remained defiant.

“I will not apologise for taking South Africa to the world. But I will ensure every cent is accounted for. Transparency is non‑negotiable.”

The hearings have intensified pressure on McKenzie, with calls for the Public Protector to investigate both the delegation spend and board appointments.

“This is about trust. If the minister cannot account, then the people cannot believe,” one MP said.