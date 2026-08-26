Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Leon Schuster and Alfred Ntombela honoured as Gayton McKenzie backs artists with cash

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

26 August 2026

04:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Leon Schuster and Alfred Ntombela took home lifetime achievement honours

Leon Schuster Alfred Ntombela Gayton McKenzie

Alfred Ntombela and Leon Schuster during an interview on 3 December 2021 in Randburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South African comedy royalty Leon Schuster has finally received his flowers.

Leon Schuster and his longtime comedy partner Alfred Ntombela were among the stars honoured at the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards at Sun City this past weekend on Friday, 21 August.

The comedy legends received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their decades of contributions to South African entertainment, with their work spanning comedy, film and distinctly local storytelling.

Schuster, who could not attend the ceremony due to health reasons, accepted the honour via a video message. Ntombela, affectionately known as ‘Shorty’, was at the glamorous ceremony to receive the recognition in person.

The pair have entertained generations of South Africans through films including Mr Bones, Mama Jack and Sweet ‘n Short. Each lifetime achievement recipient received a commemorative honour and a R50 000 cash prize from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Gayton McKenzie wants awards to mean more

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie became an important part of the conversation around this year’s awards, particularly because of his push to put tangible financial support behind recognition.

Before the ceremony, McKenzie visited Schuster at his home and reflected on the privilege of spending time with him and Ntombela.

He described the meeting as a privilege and a joy, acknowledging that the pair had given South Africans years of entertainment that made audiences happy and celebrated something uniquely local.

But McKenzie also made it clear that he wants the NACA awards to move beyond what he sees as empty recognition.

Speaking of the accolades, he questioned the value of repeatedly giving artists certificates without financial support.

RELATED ARTICLES

“For me, people can’t just come here and get certificates,” McKenzie said, asking what artists were expected to do with recognition that came without meaningful assistance.

Artists leave with more than a certificate

The minister pointed out that attending major industry events can itself be expensive for artists, from hair and makeup to clothing and travel.

His answer was to introduce R50 000 cash prizes alongside the lifetime achievement honours and competitive categories, describing the initiative as a starting point.

He also indicated that the monetary value attached to the awards could increase in future. For Schuster and Ntombela, the recognition celebrates careers that helped shape South African comedy.

Read more on these topics

cinema comedy Gayton McKenzie Movies
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘He knew I needed the contract’: Cat Matlala defends Senona’s advice to challenge R360m tender cancellation
Elections 2026 Will the promise of free basic electricity secure votes and is it even a viable solution?
Politics Dlamini‑Zuma apologises to Lamola in ANC vote‑buying allegations storm
Courts Sassa SRD grant: Government ‘simply cannot afford to do more’, court told
Elections 2026 ‘Electionitis’: DA Ekurhuleni caucus torn by factional battles ahead of elections

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News