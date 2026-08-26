Leon Schuster and Alfred Ntombela honoured as Gayton McKenzie backs artists with cash

Leon Schuster and Alfred Ntombela took home lifetime achievement honours

South African comedy royalty Leon Schuster has finally received his flowers.

Leon Schuster and his longtime comedy partner Alfred Ntombela were among the stars honoured at the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards at Sun City this past weekend on Friday, 21 August.

The comedy legends received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their decades of contributions to South African entertainment, with their work spanning comedy, film and distinctly local storytelling.

Schuster, who could not attend the ceremony due to health reasons, accepted the honour via a video message. Ntombela, affectionately known as ‘Shorty’, was at the glamorous ceremony to receive the recognition in person.

The pair have entertained generations of South Africans through films including Mr Bones, Mama Jack and Sweet ‘n Short. Each lifetime achievement recipient received a commemorative honour and a R50 000 cash prize from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Gayton McKenzie wants awards to mean more

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie became an important part of the conversation around this year’s awards, particularly because of his push to put tangible financial support behind recognition.

Before the ceremony, McKenzie visited Schuster at his home and reflected on the privilege of spending time with him and Ntombela.

He described the meeting as a privilege and a joy, acknowledging that the pair had given South Africans years of entertainment that made audiences happy and celebrated something uniquely local.

But McKenzie also made it clear that he wants the NACA awards to move beyond what he sees as empty recognition.

Speaking of the accolades, he questioned the value of repeatedly giving artists certificates without financial support.

“For me, people can’t just come here and get certificates,” McKenzie said, asking what artists were expected to do with recognition that came without meaningful assistance.

Artists leave with more than a certificate

The minister pointed out that attending major industry events can itself be expensive for artists, from hair and makeup to clothing and travel.

His answer was to introduce R50 000 cash prizes alongside the lifetime achievement honours and competitive categories, describing the initiative as a starting point.

He also indicated that the monetary value attached to the awards could increase in future. For Schuster and Ntombela, the recognition celebrates careers that helped shape South African comedy.