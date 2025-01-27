Brown water concerns after Johannesburg Water maintenance

Johannesburg Water urged residents not to worry about brown tap water after maintenance.

Johannesburg residents may experience brown water flowing out their taps following recent maintenance of the water system.

“Customers … may note brownish water when opening their taps in the morning when water returns. This phenomenon is not uncommon and is caused by calcified mineral deposits in older pipes that generally get flushed away by letting the taps run for a little while. It is no cause for concern,” Johannesburg Water confirmed in a customer notice on Sunday.

“Allowing the taps to run for a short while also allows trapped air to escape, which sometimes worsens the loosening up calcified mineral deposits,” it added.

This follows prior outages and maintenance that occurred over the weekend.

Johannesburg Water’s unplanned maintenance

The utility said there is additional maintenance taking place across the city.

An ongoing burst pipe repair in Killarney has taken longer than initially projected, due to a shortage of materials.

“To enable the repairs the water system has temporarily been shut potentially causing low water pressure or no supply.”

The ongoing burst pipe repairs in Killarney are affecting these areas:

Houghton

Orange Grove

Abbotsford

Killarney

Saxonwold

Completion is estimated for 4pm on Monday.

Upcoming maintenance

On Monday, Joburg Water announced a planned maintenance operation at Hector Norris pump station.

The maintenance will start on Friday at 6pm and continue until 3 February.

Residents in the affected areas will not have any water during this period.

According to the utility this maintenance involves installing new isolation valves.

It will affect numerous areas across Johannesburg, including the CBD, multiple suburbs, and industrial areas.

According to Joburg Water, these areas will be affected by the water outage:

City centre and immediate surrounds

Johannesburg CBD

Newtown

Selby

Jeppestown

Doorfontein

Southern areas

Forest Hill

Turfontein

Rossetenville

La Rochelle

Turf Club

Kenilworth

Towerby

Eastern suburbs

De Wetshof

Observatory

Bruma

Cyrildene

Bezuidenhout Valley

Betrams

Lorentzville

Judith’s Paarl

Troyville

Northern areas

Parktown

Victoria

Linksfield

Glenhazel

Rouxille

Highlands North

Sandringham

Percelia Estate

Fairmount

Talboton

Rouxville

Glensan

Dunhill

Abbotsford

Oaklands

Melrose

Cheltondale

Houghton

Waverley

Saxonwold

Hyde Park

Illovo

Parkview

Killarney

Craighall

Western and industrial areas

Hursthill

Crown (Industrial)

Fordsburg

Mayfair

Berea

Forest Town

Kensington

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Bramfontein

Hillbrow

Yeoville

Malvern

Amalgam

Amalgam Ext

Burghersdorp Ext.1

City West

Crown

Crown City

Crown City Exts

Crown Ext

Crown North

Crown North Ext

Homestead Park

Micor Industrial Paarlshoop

Paarlshoop Ext

Selby Ext

Northwestern suburbs

Albertville Ext.2

Coronationville

Greymont

Martindale

Montclare

Montclare Ext.1

Newclare

Newlands

Triomf

Westbury

Westbury Ext

Westdene

Albertville

Albertville Ext.1

Emmarentia

Greymont Ext.1

Melville

Melville Ext

Richmond

Richmond Ext. 1

Emmarentia Ext. 1

Greenside

Greenside East

Greenside East Ext.1

Greenside Exts

Montgomery Park

Montgomery Park Exts

Protea Glen maintenance

Additionally, Protea Glen residents were warned to prepare for scheduled maintenance on 11 February, from 7am to 7pm, affecting all extensions.

This maintenance involves retrofitting PRV components. Joburg Water said roaming water tankers will be provided as an alternative water supply.

