Buthelezi readmitted to hospital with ‘complication’

The family of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister has been readmitted to hospital after developing “a complication”.

In a statement to The Citizen, Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said the 94-year-old was readmitted to hospital on Tuesday.

“As previously indicated, Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, following which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery.

“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication,” van der Merwe said.

Rumours circulated on social media this week claimed Buthelezi had lost the ability to speak and was in ICU. The family did not confirm or deny the reports.

Van der Merwe said messages of support and good wishes continue to pour in for Buthelezi.

“On behalf of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene and the family, we wish to convey deepest appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, well-wishes and love that have been received.

“As Prince Buthelezi celebrates his 95th birthday later this month, we appeal to the nation to allow time for his recovery and rest. We remain confident he is receiving the appropriate medical care, Van der Merwe said.

She said the family will continue to provide periodic updates.

Last month, political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, extended their best wishes to Buthelezi following his admission to hospital.

“As a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people, and a cherished and admired hero of both the struggle for South Africa’s freedom, and the establishment of our democratic dispensation, HRH remains a poignant figure to our nation,” the DA said.

