Just in: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 94, reportedly in ICU

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Scrolla Africa reports that, according to sources close to the family and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Buthelezi has lost the ability to speak.

The 95-year-old prince was initially hospitalised for backpain Monday, 24 July for treatment and recovery.

At the time of publishing, the full details of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s condition could not be verified, and official confirmation from the Buthelezi family has not been provided.

This is a developing story, more to follow as updates become available.

Routine tests and recovery

Following his hospitalisation on Monday, his spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe said he was not in a critical condition, he was merely admitted for routine tests.

Van der Merwe said: “He underwent a small procedure for back pain management. Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment”.

Buthelezi, who was born in 1928, will turn 95 on 27 August. He beat Covid-19 in August 2020, and again in December 2021.

He was also hospitalised with hypertension in January 2022

