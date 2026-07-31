Father and son bound, found murdered in Virginia home robbery

The father and son were found by their neighbours and private security officers after they were reportedly missing.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched a high‑level investigation after a father and son were found brutally murdered in the Free State.

The duo were discovered brutally murdered at their home in Virginia, following a house robbery incident.

Complaint

Police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana said Virginia police responded to a complaint of a possible murder in Tulbagh Street, Virginia on Thursday, 30 July.

“On arrival at the scene, they were directed to the outside room where the two motionless bodies were discovered. The two victims were found with both their hands and feet tied. There was blood on the floor.

“The one victim was further discovered with a plastic cover over his head. While the other victim was strangled with a wire around his neck. The two males, aged 40 and 68, were declared deceased on the scene,” Thabana said.

Grim discovery

According to information, the father and son were found by their neighbours and private security officers after they were reportedly missing.

Thabana said efforts were made to search the premises and gain entry to the outside room where the gruesome discovery was made.

She said police were then called to the scene.

“It is further alleged that a Silver Hyundai Getz with vehicle registration DNK 369 FS belonging to the victims was also missing. At this stage police can not reveal the identities of the victims until the next-of-kin have been formally notified.”

Motive

Thabana said police are investigating two counts of murder and a house robbery.

The motive for the incident is unclear at this stage.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the identification of potential suspects to come forward.

Captain Gerrie Nel of the provincial murder and robbery unit can be contacted on 082 806 8432. Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting the Crime Stop Number on 08600 10111 or alternatively through the MySaps App.