‘Where’s the proof?’: Calls for Ntshavheni to answer for coup claims

The MK party is demanding proof about an alleged coup that has been foiled by the South African government.

This comes after Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told parliament on Tuesday that the country’s intelligence services managed to prevent a number of coup attempts, the latest being two weeks ago.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen on Wednesday that the minister must provide evidence to back her claims.

“She must tell us who, what and where. She has already told the public, now she must give us details and stop politicking,” he said.

Is state security still functional?

Despite Ntshavheni’s praise of the country’s intelligence services, Ndhlela said they are dysfunctional.

“If they have been closing on coups, why did they fail to prevent the July unrests four years ago?” he asked.

Ndhlela criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for absorbing the intelligence portfolio into the office of the Presidency.

Efforts to discredit Mkhwanazi?

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also dismissed Ntshavheni’s claims.

“This is nonsense. We do not have time for this. This is the first time we are hearing of it and I think this is just a plan to discredit [KZN police commissioner] Lt Gen Mkhwanazi,” he said.

Mkhwanazi made several allegations against top police officials, including Minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of political interference and collusion with alleged criminal syndicates.

During a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, National Coloured Congress member Fadiel Adams described Mkhwanazi’s allegations as a threat to the country.

“He had what looked like an armed militia behind him. That was a threat to this country.

“He was trying to incite policemen to take action in the event of whatever it is he knows is coming,” he speculated.

‘Very low risk’ of a coup

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast told The Citizen that Ntshavheni’s comments have the potential to alarm the public.

“She should not have said that. There are things that you are privy to as a leader of a cluster.

“If there is a threat, I think she should have kept the public at bay about that. We do not want to agitate people to pursue that agenda,” he said.

Breakfast said the intelligence service in the country had been weaponised in party politics.

“The intelligence apparatus has always been, and maybe still is, used in the factional battles of the ANC,” he said.

Another political analyst, Theo Neethling, said he was surprised by Ntshavheni’s remarks.

“I can only say that the possibility of a coup in South Africa has always been regarded by analysts as a matter of very low risk – unlike what we’ve seen in recent years, for example, in West Africa. This announcement therefore comes as a complete surprise and even a shock,” he said.

Neethling said the announcement comes at a time when the police are in deep trouble.

“In addition, allegations of corruption and misconduct against ANC members and top police officials hang like a dark cloud in the air, creating major uncertainty about our national security,” he said.

