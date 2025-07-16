Are we safe? Ntshavheni says security cluster detected potential risks of a coup [VIDEO]

'We have identified it and put measures in place to mitigate against it,' says Ntshavheni.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has assured South Africans that the country’s security is not at risk.

In a shocking revelation while tabling the State Security Agency’s budget vote for the 2025 financial year on Tuesday, Ntshavheni revealed that the security cluster had identified potential risks of a coup d’état in the country.

Coup d’état

Ntshavheni said the State Security Agency (SSA) and all relevant law enforcement agencies are actively working to prevent any uprisings or violent protests, similar to the July 2021 unrest.

“There is a potential risk of a coup d’état. We have identified it and put measures in place to mitigate against it. So, that’s why we say to South Africans that there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa. In the last few days or in the last few weeks, there has not been anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa.

“The security cluster is solid, and because the people are worried, that is why the president is concerned about national security, that is why the president gave short deadlines for the commission, and that should give South Africans comfort that security is a priority for this government,” Ntshavheni said.

In a shocking revelation, Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the security cluster had identified potential risks of a coup d'état in the country. #StateSecurity @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/3uj2Iwu2eo — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 16, 2025

Unrest

Ntshavheni also dismissed claims of possible unrest, owing to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

At a press conference last week, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

These allegedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

SA safe

Ntshavheni assured South Africans that ensuring the country is safe from any domestic threats remains Ramaphosa’s key priority.

“I want to assure South Africans that the security cluster is solid and is able to do its work. There are men and women in various capacities who continue to work as patriots for the protection of this country, and there are men and women in the intelligence services or the intelligence community who continue to work to make sure that this country is safe.”

Ntshavheni said her department was also addressing malfeasance within the intelligence services, as well as allegations of unethical conduct.

