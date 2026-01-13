Cape Town braces for load reduction this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Cape Town residents should brace for another week of planned power outages from Eskom. The utility announced that its load reduction measures would impact multiple areas across the city.

Those in the affected zones should prepare for daily scheduled power interruptions from Tuesday, 13 January, through Sunday, 18 January.

The load reduction will occur twice daily for each planned segment.

National load shedding remains suspended; however, Eskom continues to carry out targeted outages to manage the ongoing strain on the electrical grid.

Areas affected by load reduction

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

Daily schedule

The power cuts will continue throughout the week, aligning with the usual peak-demand periods – early mornings and evenings.

Residents are advised to prepare for these disruptions by ensuring devices are fully charged and planning meals in accordance with the outage schedule.

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

In September 2025, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would cease within 18 months.

