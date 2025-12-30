South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Cape Town load reduction: Here are the affected areas

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

4 minute read

30 December 2025

08:11 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Cape Town's load reduction

Picture: iStock

While Eskom has suspended load shedding nationwide, some Western Cape residents will still face electricity outages this week.

Eskom said the load reduction would run from Tuesday, 30 December, to Wednesday, 31 December 2025, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft place a heavy burden on transformers,” the utility explained.

“Although load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction to protect infrastructure.”

The power utility added that persistent pressure on transformers and mini-substations in some communities necessitates load reduction to prevent damage to equipment.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages from 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice a day, in the morning and from 5pm to 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm), affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Philippi East;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein; and
  • Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

  • Philippi;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein;
  • Eersterivier;
  • Mfuleni;
  • Highgate (Silversands);
  • Part of Airport Industrial;
  • Khaya; and
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

ALSO READ: Municipalities owe Eskom three times more than consumers but committee argues affordability

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Western-Cape-Dec-25-1Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 30 December – Wednesday, 31 December

NOW READ: Eskom powers through 2025 with minimal load shedding

Read more on these topics

Cape Town load reduction Load shedding schedules

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News What’s that smell? Joburg Water issues alert over possible water contamination
News The aftermath of Senzo Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter, one year later
Opinion MINISTER REPORT CARD: Gwarube’s year of bold reforms and bruising battles — but who exactly is benefiting?
News WATCH: Panic as heavy rain causes partial ceiling collapse at Northgate Shopping Centre
Weather Severe thunderstorms expected to continue into new year

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp