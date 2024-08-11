95 Libyan nationals to be sent back home?

An armed South African Police Service (Saps) officer stands near the entrance to a farm where they detained 95 Libyan nationals for receiving training at a secret military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. (Photo by Phil Magakoe / AFP)

The 95 Libyans arrested at an alleged military training camp in Mpumalanga could reportedly be deported back to their homeland without facing criminal charges.

The Libyans were arrested on 26 July, following a raid carried out by law enforcement at a farm in White River registered as a security training facility.

It was discovered that the suspects obtained their visas, which have since been cancelled by the Department of Home Affairs, through misrepresentation in Tunisia.

The Libyans allegedly applied for study visas in terms of the Immigration Act and are believed to have been in the country since April.

Deportation?

City Press has reported that the foreign nationals applied for visas through a Tunisian agent at the South African embassy in Tunis and were granted.

The Libyans, therefore, arrived in the country “legally”.

The suspects could reportedly be sent back home if investigations carried out by law enforcement reveal that they did not give any false information in their visa applications.

“If the 95 were forced to come to South Africa, the legal arguments to prove their guilt in violating South Africa’s national laws become even more complex.

“It would probably simplify the case to simple deport them. By finding them guilty of violations of visa laws, they become a further burden on the South African authorities,” a legal expert told the publication.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is also investigating whether the initial breach of South African law involved the security training facility’s owners or local and foreign visa agents.

Libyans in custody

The Libyans are currently in custody after their case was postponed by the White River Magistrates’ Court to 26 August for further investigations.

The suspects are facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act and the misrepresentation of their visa applications.

Last week, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) (Saps) did not rule out the possibility of additional charges after marijuana and cocaine were found at the farm.

An inquiry has been opened to determine whether the drugs, which were sent to the police’s forensic science laboratory in Pretoria, belong to the Libyans.

Meanwhile, the the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) revealed this week that the security training facility has been closed and the licence of the owner of the company, Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS), has been suspended.

The PSIRA, following an internal investigation, found that MDSS was operating illegally as military training camp.

Although the company was registered with PSIRA to offer basic security training, it was not authorised to train foreign nationals in military-style tactics.

Investigations also uncovered instructors who are were allegedly not accredited by PSIRA.