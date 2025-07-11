Charged R1 083.63 on your City of Johannesburg bill this month? Here’s why

Ward 89 councillor says 'this is a once-off charge and payment is mandatory'.

Multiple property owners across Johannesburg have been hit with an unexpected charge of R1 083.63 on their July 2025 rates and taxes accounts.

According to city officials, this amount represents a backdated threshold rebate adjustment that has increased monthly bills by more than a thousand rand.

The charge affects residents who own a second property in the city, with those owning more than two properties potentially facing the same R1 083.63 charge for each additional property beyond their primary residence.

City of Johannesburg mandatory one-time payment

Ward 89 councillor Zander Shawe explained the charge to residents in his ward, saying that “this amount represents a backdated threshold rebate for the period from July to November 2024, calculated at R216.72 per month for five months, totalling R1 083.60”.

Shawe emphasised that “this is a one-time charge and payment is mandatory”.

He further noted that the three-cent difference in the total is likely due to rounding off.

ALSO READ: Outa going to court over Joburg’s by-law for CCTV cameras

Policy implementation challenges

The City of Johannesburg confirmed on Wednesday that the charges stem from the implementation of its 2024-25 property rates policy, which came into effect on 1 July 2024.

However, billing system upgrades prevented the city from properly implementing certain aspects of the policy until November 2024.

According to the city, under the Municipal Property Rates Act and the city’s rates policy, the first R300 000 of all residential property values is exempt from rating.

“For residential property owners with multiple properties, the property with the highest value will receive the full residential threshold rebate.

“For additional properties, the rebate will be capped at R15 000,” the city said.

City of Johannesburg system upgrade delays

The city explained that “due to billing system upgrades, the city implemented section 6.3.5 of the 2024-25 property rates policy from November 2024.”

This delay necessitated retrospective adjustments dating back to the policy’s original implementation date.

“Due to this challenge, the city needs to do retrospective adjustments from 1 July 2024, which marks the implementation date of the 2024/25 property rates policy,” the city explained.

ALSO READ: RDP beneficiaries told not to sell their new homes

Payment plans available

Recognising the financial impact on residents, the city has indicated that affected accounts will be adjusted over the coming months.

“The city does appreciate that this may have a financial impact on its customers, therefore payment plans can be arranged with the city,” officials said.

The threshold rebate policy excludes properties previously classified as ‘sectional title other’, including garages, maids’ quarters, or security houses and specifically removes the rebate benefit from second and subsequent properties owned by single owners within the city boundaries.

NOW READ: City of Tshwane clamps down on illegal land use