Check if your area’s water tower is affected by load shedding

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Water has warned residents that the current bout of load shedding is severely affecting supply for several areas in and around Johannesburg.

Eskom on Monday downscaled load shedding to stage 5 after ramping up rolling blackouts to stage 6 on Sunday.

Load shedding

The ailing parastatal warned that load shedding could continue at higher levels during the week as it battles to bring more generation units online.

The deliberate power cuts have affected a number of businesses and caused major traffic congestions across various intersections in Johannesburg. Now it is also affecting water supply.

Water supply affected

In a statement, Johannesburg Water alerted residents that its supply has been affected by Eskom’s power cuts.

“Customers will experience low pressure/no water during the duration of the load shedding period. Johannesburg Water is monitoring affected infrastructure and will ensure that water supply is restored as soon as possible to customers,” Johannesburg Water said.

The water towers that are impacted will have low or no water during the load shedding period.

The affected towers are as follows:

Northcliff Tower : Area supplied includes Northcliff, Greymont, Valeriedene and Waterval Estate

Aeroton Tower : Area supplied includes Aeroton, Ormonde, Baragwanath Ext 1 and Ormonde View

Florida North: Area supplied includes Florida View, Florida North, Florida Glen, Florida, Florida Hills, Maraisburg and Delarey

Waterval Tower : Area supplied includes Bergbron and parts of Northcliff

Constantia Tower : Area supplied includes Constantia Kloof, Florida Park, Floracliffe, Selwyn and parts of Florida Hills

Helderkruin Tower : Area supplied includes Helderkruin, Princess, Horison View, Wilropark, Roodekrans, Witpoortjie, Westgate and Technikon

Horison Tower : Area supplied includes Helderkruin, Carenvale, Discovery, Florida Park, Kloofendal, Horison Park, Horison, Honey Hill, Ontdekkers Park, Horison View

Witpoortjie Tower : Area supplied includes Groblerpark, parts of Princess and parts of Witpoortjie

Ilovo Tower : Area supplied includes Hyde Park, Dunkeld West, Inanda, Sandown, Sandhurst, Illovo and Wierda Valley

Bryanston Tower : Area supplied includes Daniel Brinkpark, Bryanston, Cramerview, Lyme Park, Vandia Grove, Hurlingham and Kensington B

Grand Central Tower : Area supplied includes Randjespark, Grand Central, Halfway House, Allendale, Glen Austin and Erand A.H

President Park Tower : Area supplied includes President Park, Ebony Park, Kaalfontein, Rabie Ridge and Austin View

Rabie Ridge Tower : Area supplied includes Rabie Ridge and Commercia

E Rand Tower : Area supplied includes Halfway Gardens, Midridge Park, Noordwyk, Erand Gardens, Sagewood and Carlswald

Corporate Park Tower : Area supplied includes Headway Hill and Randjespark

