Attending Chris Brown’s concert this weekend? Watch out for these 5 common pickpocket scams

Avoid falling victim to these common pickpocketing scams.

Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on 3 August 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Mindy Small/Getty Images/AFP

This is a big weekend for music lovers as global superstar Chris Brown takes the stage for his highly anticipated concert on 14 December at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, but amidst the fun and anticipation, some concertgoers have taken to social media to share concerns about a less thrilling aspect of large events — opportunistic thieves.

Amaphara will be having a field day 😭

People will be packed like sardines..

e-Hailing price surge will be 6x more. Yho, le beng safety guys 🙏🏿 https://t.co/vnNfz8sUqE — Katli (@Katli_T) September 30, 2024

Big gatherings often become hotspots for pickpockets eager to exploit the excitement and crowds.

While Chris Brown‘s concert organisers, Big Concerts, announced on Tuesday that security measures for the event have been beefed up, it is still important for attendees to exercise personal caution.

To help you stay safe, not only at Chris Brown’s concert but throughout the festive season, Nottingham Locksmiths has shared common pickpocket scams to watch out for this Christmas.

ALSO READ: How SA Harvest aims to deliver 300 000 meals to families in need this December

5 common pickpocket scams to watch out for and tips to keep your belongings safe

1. The ‘Bump and Lift’

Pickpockets deliberately bump into you, creating chaos to swipe your wallet or phone. Some even spill drinks or food to distract you. While you regain composure, their accomplice is already helping themselves to your valuables.

How to avoid it: Secure your belongings in zippered bags and stay mindful of unexpected physical contact.

2. The ‘Young Assassin’

Groups of children approach you, selling something or asking for help, while one of them or an accomplice steals your possessions. Their innocence often lowers your guard.

How to avoid it: If surrounded, step back, check your belongings, and trust your instincts. This scam relies on distraction and manipulation, so staying alert can help you avoid becoming a target.

3. The ‘Street Performer Crowd’

Large crowds gathered around street performers are prime hunting grounds for pickpockets who use the chaos to strike.

How to avoid it: Watch performances from a distance and secure valuables in crossbody bags with locking zippers.

4. The ‘Helpful lLocal’

A friendly stranger offers directions or warns about pickpockets, while their accomplice targets your belongings. This scam works because it exploits tourists’ natural desire to trust and connect with locals, especially when navigating unfamiliar places.

How to avoid it: Politely decline unsolicited help and rely on official information.

5. The ‘Tabletop Distraction’

A thief posing as a tourist approaches with a map or flyer, covering your table and stealing your phone or wallet.

How to avoid it: Keep valuables off the table and opt for seating away from busy walkways.

NOW READ: ‘I can’t wait to marry this man’: Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert on wedding preparations