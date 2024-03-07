Chunk of Gauteng budget pumped into fight against crime

Gauteng allocates R2.3 billion to fight crime, focusing on policing and surveillance; critics urge systemic responses and accountability.

In the relentless battle against crime, the Gauteng provincial government’s bid to pump additional funds to strengthen the fight against lawlessness has been met with mixed reactions.

On Tuesday, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo allocated R2.3 billion for the 2024-25 financial year and R7.2 billion over the medium term to the department of community safety.

Mamabolo delivered the provincial budget for 2024-25 financial year to the legislature, in line with premier Panyaza Lesufi’s five-year plan, which focused on an increase in resource allocation and to fight crime.

He said the provincial government’s priority over two years was to strengthen the capacity to fight crime.

The money will fund helicopters and drones, as well as enforce support to the provincial integrated command centre, community policing initiatives and the controversial crime prevention wardens, amaPanyaza.

In 2023, Mamabolo allocated a chunk of the budget, R1.4 billion, towards wardens envisaged by Lesufi. Political analyst Levy Ndou said the government’s move was an indication of where its priorities lie.

“The police minister has always been complaining that he does not have the police [officers], and members of the communities have been calling for more satellite police stations; so it is good that the government is allocating as many resources as possible to win the war against crime in the country,” he said.

While he welcomed the budget allocation, Ndou said the government still needed to pour more into addressing crime. He said this would bolster public confidence.

“We might say that we are not seeing enough [action] but the government cannot just leave the matter as it is, and leave it because the number of criminals is growing. They just have to continue ensuring that whatever they have, they are able to fight this crime. Strategies come after.

“What is important is make sure that resources are available and then you are able to deal with crime in the country.”

However, technical director at Fixed Africa Barbara Holtmann said although the increased funds would help law enforcement, she criticised the fact that budget allocations often focused on policing and surveillance, instead of acknowledging the complexity of crime and violence and at least trying to respond systemically.

“I think if the funds went into training law enforcement officers to understand trauma and crime in greater depth, and the impact of corruption, including petty corruption, that could make a difference,” said Holtmann.

“But I don’t think it will make much difference. For decades, experts and scholars have begged the government to look at crime not as the moment of the incident, but as something that happens along a journey.”

Crime expert Mike Bolhuis slammed the government’s overall strategy to fight crime, saying it was not adequate in addressing the concerns of the citizens.

He questioned what mechanisms were in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilising of the funds for combating crime.

“That’s my biggest concern. “It’s no use to put money out for the police, but it’s not absolutely protected, monitored. It’s going to be improperly spent.

“It’s going to be a misappropriation of funds, corruption, nepotism [while] the real policeman on the street is not going to get what he needs to fight the crime.”