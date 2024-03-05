‘Siyabuya’: Jacob Mamabolo believes the ANC will win Gauteng again in 2024

Mamabolo delivered his 2024 provincial budget speech on Tuesday.

Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo is confident that the African National Congress (ANC) will bag Gauteng once again in 2024.

Mamabolo delivered his provincial budget speech on Tuesday – the last one under the current administration.

During his address, the finance MEC said his political party would return to the provincial office for another term.

“Siyabuya!” (meaning we’re coming back).

Time to wrap up

South Africans will be placing an ‘x’ next to their candidate of choice in the national elections on 29 May.

While many ponder on the democratic decision, with hundreds of political parties on the ballot paper, the Sixth Administration is starting to wrap up.

As the end of his term looms in the horizon, Mamabolo allocated funds to various provincial departments, while reflecting on achievements made by his office in the last five years.

Mamabolo’s reflections

The finance MEC threw it back to 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We responded decisively to the Covid-19 pandemic by funding large-scale health interventions, economic relief measures and protected the most vulnerable people in difficult times,” he said.

This was followed by a period of recovery in 2021 when Gauteng Provincial Treasury focused on ‘a rapid return to economic growth.’ This included vaccine roll-outs and enhancing provincial revenue.

Reflecting on 2022, Mamabolo prioritised a strong focus on recovery through consolidation and delivery of CGT2030 initiatives, special economic zones and increased infrastructure expenditure.

However, the last year was all about improving the socio-economic conditions of the province alongside enhancing revenue collection.

This focus resulted in the allocation of 82% of funds towards tackling youth unemployment and gender-based violence among other things.

Infrastructural strides

Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury’s total budget for infrastructure since 2019 amounts to R58.6 billion.

“We used this budget to maintain the existing stock of infrastructure assets and provide additional capacity in response to the growing need for service delivery,” said Mamabolo.

The finance MEC outlined key infrastructure projects completed since he assumed office five years ago.

Health : completed the Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic, Finetown Clinic, Philip Moyo Clinic, and the Greenspark Clinic.

: completed the Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic, Finetown Clinic, Philip Moyo Clinic, and the Greenspark Clinic. Social Development: The Hammanskraal Social Integrated Facility was completed during this period as well as the Mabopane Social Integrated Facility and the Devon Early Childhood Day Care.

The Hammanskraal Social Integrated Facility was completed during this period as well as the Mabopane Social Integrated Facility and the Devon Early Childhood Day Care. Education: built new schools including the Golden Gardens Primary School, Noordgesig Primary School, Tsakane Ext.22 Primary School, Tshepiso Primary School, Abram Hlophe Primary School, Setlabotjha Primary School and the Mapenane Secondary School.

built new schools including the Golden Gardens Primary School, Noordgesig Primary School, Tsakane Ext.22 Primary School, Tshepiso Primary School, Abram Hlophe Primary School, Setlabotjha Primary School and the Mapenane Secondary School. Human Settlements: completed a total of 41 981 housing units and provided 42 685 stands/sites to enable people to build houses for themselves.

completed a total of 41 981 housing units and provided 42 685 stands/sites to enable people to build houses for themselves. Roads and Transport: completed many key projects including the upgrading of K73 between Woodmead Drive and Allandale Road, rehabilitation of road P175/1 from Vanderbijlpark to Potchefstroom Phase 2, rehabilitation of road P158/2 (N14) from Diepsloot to Brakfontein and the rehabilitation of road P39/1 from Diepsloot to Muldersdrift.

completed many key projects including the upgrading of K73 between Woodmead Drive and Allandale Road, rehabilitation of road P175/1 from Vanderbijlpark to Potchefstroom Phase 2, rehabilitation of road P158/2 (N14) from Diepsloot to Brakfontein and the rehabilitation of road P39/1 from Diepsloot to Muldersdrift. Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment: completed the fencing of Abe Bailey Nature Reserve and the installation of the Diepkloof Farm Museum fence.

completed the fencing of Abe Bailey Nature Reserve and the installation of the Diepkloof Farm Museum fence. Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation: The Boipatong Library, Rust Ter Vaal Community Library, Akasia Library and Impumelelo Library were completed.

