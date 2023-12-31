‘Churches are not a place to campaign for elections’

Christian body warns politicians to not preach about elections from church pulpits.

As South Africa prepares to hold general elections in 2024, the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) says politicians should refrain from campaigning in churches.

Speaking to The Citizen, IFCC spokesperson Giet Khoza said it was common for politicians to make appearances at mega-churches during election season, but discouraged church leaders from giving politicians a platform.

“Churches are not a place to campaign. We do not mind praying for political leaders, but they cannot campaign inside the church. Whoever comes he or she will stand up and we will lay hands on them,” he said.

No political regalia in church

Khoza said church members were also discouraged from wearing political regalia at church services because this could cause disunity among church members.

“We do not want rallies in our churches. We have members of different parties in our churches and we do not want to start strife,” Khoza said.

Khoza encouraged pastors to play a crucial role in next year’s elections by ensuring congregants were informed about the electoral and other democratic processes.

“Gone are the days when the role of the pastor was to start with prayer and close with prayer. We have to be active members in our communities,” he said.

He admitted that 2023 was a difficult year for churches, because of scandals involving prominent pastors, but he said people should “not lose faith”.

“People need to understand that all of us go through challenges. Church belongs to God himself and not human beings.

Most crucial elections

The 2024 elections are said to be the most crucial polls since democracy, with political analysts predicting a possible coalition in some provinces and national government.