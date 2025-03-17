PICTURES: Cape Town Carnival enthralls Mother City crowds

The Cape Town Carnival rolled through the streets of Green Point over the weekend captivating audiences in a colourful procession.

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Now in its 15th edition, thousands gathered along the Fan Walk to be greeted with performances including the City of Cape Town firefighters, DHL Stormers rugby players, local artists and community groups from various regions.

This year’s theme was centred around WowZA!, aiming to capture the bold, vibrant energy synonymous with Cape Town and South Africa.

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Firefighters were a hit amongst the crowd during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Firefighters were a hit amongst the crowd during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Chinese Community of Cape Town during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Chinese Community of Cape Town during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

PICTURES: Runners brave Joburg rain to run for gender equality