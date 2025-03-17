Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Cape Town Carnival enthralls Mother City crowds

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

8 minute read

17 Mar 2025

04:06 pm

The Cape Town Carnival rolled through the streets of Green Point over the weekend captivating audiences in a colourful procession.

2025 Cape Town Carnival

Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Now in its 15th edition, thousands gathered along the Fan Walk to be greeted with performances including the City of Cape Town firefighters, DHL Stormers rugby players, local artists and community groups from various regions.

This year’s theme was centred around WowZA!, aiming to capture the bold, vibrant energy synonymous with Cape Town and South Africa.

2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Firefighters were a hit amongst the crowd during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Firefighters were a hit amongst the crowd during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Chinese Community of Cape Town during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Chinese Community of Cape Town during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2025 Cape Town Carnival
Performers during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

PICTURES: Runners brave Joburg rain to run for gender equality

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Cape Town gallery photography pictures

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Hundreds of charges’: Sassa fraud case is bigger than you think
Courts Joshlin Smith trial: ‘I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen’
South Africa Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa
News Outa calls for ‘open cards’ amid Gautrain changes
South Africa ‘US didn’t follow correct diplomatic processes to expel Rasool’ – Lamola says

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp