City of Tshwane unveils plan to create 150 000 jobs

According to the city, the project will be implemented in phases over the next 40 to 50 years.

The City of Tshwane has unveiled an ambitious plan to create 150 000 direct and indirect jobs through the Tshwane Automotive City Master Plan.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, announced on Monday that the Master Plan has been approved.

According to Mabotsa, the large-scale economic development initiative aims to transform the Rosslyn area into Africa’s largest automotive manufacturing hub, spanning 7 157 hectares.

Rosslyn automotive hub

Mabotsa further highlighted the plan’s potential to stimulate economic growth and employment.

“The Master Plan provides a route for the strategic use of the city’s assets for the benefit of our residents.”

Rosslyn is already home to major automotive manufacturers, including BMW, Nissan, Tata and Iveco.

The newly approved plan aims to build on this foundation by developing a globally competitive automotive city that will attract both local and foreign investment.

“Investment from both the public and private sectors is required to fully implement the project,” Mabotsa said.

The Master Plan was developed in collaboration with the Automotive Industry Development Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, and other stakeholders.

Key features

The Tshwane Automotive City will have several key nodes designed to support industrial growth and economic expansion. These include:

Logistics Node: A hub for advanced logistics and supply chain management.

Commercial and Recreation Node: A business district featuring retail malls, banks, and restaurants.

Community and Civic Node: Housing developments, parks, public spaces, and transportation links.

Industrial Node: The core area for automotive manufacturing and industrial activities.

The plan has received support from the Tshwane Council and city departments, with the energy and electricity department confirming sufficient bulk capacity to sustain the development.

‘Unemployment remains a challenge’

Tshwane is home to over four million people and contributes 25% of Gauteng’s R133 billion economy.

However, high unemployment remains a challenge, with more than one in three job seekers struggling to find work.

Mabotsa expressed gratitude for the support of residents and officials, stating: “We thank the Council and residents of Tshwane for their support as we work to revitalise the economy of our Capital City.”

“We must ensure that more of our residents are given the chance to provide for their families through the dignity of employment.”

The city said public participation was part of the planning process, with feedback incorporated into the final version of the Master Plan.

