Zimbabwean national officially charged with Soshanguve murders

Mourners at the memorial service of six community patrollers at Marry Me Open Ground in Soshanguve on 26 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

A 27-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of six community safety patrollers from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.

The accused made his second appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His arrest last week, along with another suspect, initially led to charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

In addition, the 27-year-old, a Zimbabwean national, faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act, as he is in South Africa illegally.

More charges added over Soshanguve murders

Speaking to the media, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that further charges were brought against the accused following an identity parade.

“Remember this 27-year-old accused appeared last week for three charges, possession of unlawful firearm, possession of ammunition and being illegal in the country.

“Last week, the accused was not charged for murder. So today, the very same accused appeared where he was charged now for six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances,” Mahanjana said.

The two arrested men are among five suspects police are pursuing in connection with the attack on the patrollers.

The victims were allegedly assaulted, stoned, and shot while on duty.

Four people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

At a memorial service last week, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi claimed that the two arrested men had admitted to their involvement in the killings.

He also stated that a third suspect had been arrested.

Weapons recovered in Soshanguve

According to the Hawks, the first suspect was tracked to Soshanguve Extension 20, where police recovered a 9mm Girsan firearm with ammunition.

The firearm’s serial number had been scratched off.

The second suspect was apprehended in Soshanguve Extension 6 and was found in possession of a 9mm CZ firearm with ammunition and a filed-off serial number.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects may be linked to murders and house robberies that took place on 21 February.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other serious crimes in Gauteng.

