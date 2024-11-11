‘Water shortages no longer a crisis but a crime against humanity’ – Tshwane residents

The city said 126 water tankers were deployed after a power trip at Rand Water’s Palmiet booster pump station on Wednesday saw water networks and storage facilities drained.

Water reservoirs in Tshwane have started to stabilise following days without water in some areas, says mayor Nasiphi Moya.

However, her critics say there is no quick fix to the crisis.

Tshwane communities left without water

This left many communities without water in parts of Pretoria West, Laudium, Olievenhoutbosch, Winterveldt, Atteridgeville, Mabopane and Soshanguve.

Videos of residents running after water trucks in Soshanguve have been shared on social media platform X after some parts had been without water for nearly a week.

Videos of residents running after water trucks in Soshanguve have been shared on social media platform X after some parts had been without water for nearly a week.

Moya said water levels were steadily improving at all reservoirs affected by the water shortages following interventions by the city and Rand Water.

“While the system remains under strain, overnight progress has been made, with four of the eight previously empty reservoirs now above 20% capacity. This includes The Reeds, Soshanguve, Laudium, Soshanguve and Mabopane Main reservoirs,” she said.

Moya said Tshwane would closely monitor reservoir levels and continue efforts to enhance flow rates and support the recovery of the remaining reservoirs. Residents, however, were fuming and said they were fed up with excuses.



Residents react to Tshwane water shortages

Bonolo More from Mabopane said the issue of water shortgages was no longer a crisis but a crime against humanity. Other residents said nothing would change because no one would act against the municipality.

Mbalie Mnisi from Soshanguve said residents would take matters into their own hands if the municipality did not get its act together.

“Some of us stay with elderly people who drink medicine but they can’t because there is no water. Even the toilets smell bad. Do you want people to die?” she said.

Naeem Nawab from Laudium said water was restored by Sunday morning in the area after taps went dry since Wednesday.

Hammanskraal famer Theuns Vogel who has been very vocal about the water issues in the area said their water issues were still ongoing.

Vogel said they had water, but was only because he had obtained a court order against the city to provide water tankers in the area.

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink said it was high time the mayor and the city stepped in and assisted the residents without water.

“She’s busy with everything else except the water. Atteridgeville and Laudium were without water for up to six days,” he said.



Tshwane can’t be solved overnight – Brink

Brink said they were deeply concerned at the lack of action being shown by the ANC-led coalition in Tshwane as the capital’s taps ran dry.

He also said water problems in Tshwane and Gauteng could not be solved overnight.

“But when reservoirs keep running dry in the short term, the mayor and her team need to be hands on. Don’t allow officials to ignore councillors, inform communities what is happening. Devise a plan to get reservoirs filled up. Don’t depend on corporate communication to issue statements,” he said.

