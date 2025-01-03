Climate change in 2025: Can activism and business interests find common ground?

Climate change activism and international industry have been locked in ideological conflict over the use of fossil fuels.

The fossil fuel industry is at the core of the climate debate. Picture: iStock

Crossing into the second half of the decade, the discourse between environmentalism, economic development and industrialisation shows no signs of cooling.

Climate change activists are steadfast in their belief that environmental doom lurks on the horizon should human rights not be prioritised over profit.

On the other end of the argument, international business interests are adamant that rushing environmental policies could have grim unintended consequences.

International climate gatherings

The annual United Nations Climate Conference (COP) and G20 summits are the largest international platforms for the discussion on climate issues.

South Africans had community-based representation at COP29 in Azerbaijan in the shape of EarthLife Africa, who described their fight for climate justice as “unwavering”.

ALSO READ: COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

Earthlife Africa stated in mid-December that success at COP29 included greater transparency in climate reporting, as well as advanced carbon market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6 outlines a carbon credit system and allows carbon emissions savings to be transferred to other territories.

“Through this mechanism, a company in one country can reduce emissions in that country and have those reductions credited, so that it can sell them to another company in another country,” states the UN’s climate change document.

“That second company may use them for complying with its own emission reduction obligations or to help it meet net-zero targets,” the document adds.

Climate Success in 2024

However, Earthlife Africa questioned the choice of Azerbaijan as the host due its vast petrochemicals industry, as well as COP29 not agreeing to any fixed restrictions on fossil fuel usage.

Earthlife Africa also suggested hosting climate conferences exclusively in developing nations, as it brings employment, infrastructure development and an opportunity to trial green ideas.

ALSO READ: Climate change activists join global StopEACOP Coalition protest in Tshwane

South Africa will host the G20 summit in 2025 and at the front of the local and continental climate march is StopEACOP national organiser and interim Socialist Youth Movement chair Zaki Mamdoo.

Looking back at 2024, Mamdoo rated the resilience of those fighting on the frontlines against extraction and environmental injustice as the overarching positive of the past year.

Through StopEACOP, Mamdoo has helped highlight the plight of Ugandan communities displaced to make way for an oil pipeline running from the banks of Lake Albert to the Indian Ocean.

“This unwavering commitment to accountability has helped build a broader understanding of the destructive impacts of fossil fuel financing,” Mamdoo told The Citizen.

The climate fight in 2025

Banks, state-owned enterprises, imperialists and perpetrators of human rights violations are all in standing in the way of climate justice, suggested Mamdoo.

“Ultimately, the climate crisis is inseparable from the capitalist system,” he asserted.

“The movement must take seriously the task of organising for power — to build a socialist society where community and worker ownership and control over the means of production are realised,” Mamdoo explained.

ALSO READ: Standard Bank labelled ‘climate criminals’ at XR protest in Johannesburg

He added that this would be achieved through expanded reach, deeper analysis and strong allegiances with trade unions, civic organisations, youth movements and broader social justice campaigns.

“The climate movement should work toward building grassroots organisation and political consciousness, making these struggles the foundation for broader systemic change,” Mamdoo concluded.

Industry pivotal for development

Private industry has repeatedly stated its commitment to reducing their negative effects on the global ecosystem.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) was a target of activists early in the year, with the AEC stating they were working toward eliminating energy poverty.

“Our focus is on energy access and economic development while mitigating environmental impacts through industry collaboration, capacity building and knowledge sharing,” AEC Executive chairman NJ Ayuk told The Citizen.

“By fostering innovation and sustainable practices, the AEC aims to support Africa’s resilience to climate change while ensuring the continent develops on the back of its own energy resources,” the Cameroonian attorney added.

Unique African needs

Ayuk stressed that Africa was not in a position to take the same approach to reducing emissions as Western nations, asking climate activists to engage in constructive dialogue.

“There needs to be a shift in mindset. Climate activists need to be willing to have an honest and pragmatic conversation about Africa’s needs,” Ayuk stated.

He argued that continued collaboration would bring Africa closer to reaching social, climate and economic targets, but said eliminating fossil fuels would have dire consequences.

“Ending oil and gas operations and usage overnight is not an option. Abruptly stopping their use would result in energy shortages. Energy prices would skyrocket, exacerbating poverty,” Ayuk explained.

“Millions of jobs in energy-dependent industries would be lost and the economic stability of oil-exporting countries would collapse,” he concluded.

NOW READ: Think-tank: Overhaul policy, dump protectionism to stimulate SA’s economic growth